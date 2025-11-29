Azerbaijan throws light on oil exports to Thailand for 10M2025
Azerbaijan's exports of oil and oil products to Thailand in January–October 2025 decreased significantly compared to last year, while the country's total exports decreased in monetary terms and showed a slight increase in volume.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy