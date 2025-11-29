Iran’s South Pars discloses latest gas output at 8th refinery
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company’s eighth refinery has processed over 12 billion cubic meters of gas so far this year, supplying more than 6% of the country’s total consumption and supporting nearby petrochemical facilities.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy