Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 29 November 2025 20:17 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

November 17

1.7

November 24

1.7

November 18

1.7

November 25

1.7

November 19

1.7

November 26

1.7

November 20

1.7

November 27

1.7

November 21

1.7

November 28

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0113 manat this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00118 manat, amounting to 1.96552 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

November 17

1.9725

November 24

1.9587

November 18

1.9719

November 25

1.9576

November 19

1.9695

November 26

1.9691

November 20

1.9581

November 27

1.9722

November 21

1.9615

November 28

1.9700

Average rate per week

1.9667

Average rate per week

1.96552

The official exchange rate of the manat against the 100 Russian rubles grew by 0.0302 this week, and the weighted average went up by 0.05694 manat, amounting to 2.16334 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

November 17

2.1027

November 24

2.1501

November 18

2.0923

November 25

2.1644

November 19

2.0968

November 26

2.1563

November 20

2.1111

November 27

2.1656

November 21

2.1291

November 28

2.1803

Average rate per week

2.1064

Average rate per week

2.16334

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat over the week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00008 manat, amounting to 0.04006 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

November 17

0.0402

November 24

0.0401

November 18

0.0402

November 25

0.0401

November 19

0.0401

November 26

0.0400

November 20

0.0401

November 27

0.0401

November 21

0.0401

November 28

0.0400

Average rate per week

0.04014

Average rate per week

0.04006

