Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
November 17
|
1.7
|
November 24
|
1.7
|
November 18
|
1.7
|
November 25
|
1.7
|
November 19
|
1.7
|
November 26
|
1.7
|
November 20
|
1.7
|
November 27
|
1.7
|
November 21
|
1.7
|
November 28
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0113 manat this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00118 manat, amounting to 1.96552 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
November 17
|
1.9725
|
November 24
|
1.9587
|
November 18
|
1.9719
|
November 25
|
1.9576
|
November 19
|
1.9695
|
November 26
|
1.9691
|
November 20
|
1.9581
|
November 27
|
1.9722
|
November 21
|
1.9615
|
November 28
|
1.9700
|
Average rate per week
|
1.9667
|
Average rate per week
|
1.96552
The official exchange rate of the manat against the 100 Russian rubles grew by 0.0302 this week, and the weighted average went up by 0.05694 manat, amounting to 2.16334 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
November 17
|
2.1027
|
November 24
|
2.1501
|
November 18
|
2.0923
|
November 25
|
2.1644
|
November 19
|
2.0968
|
November 26
|
2.1563
|
November 20
|
2.1111
|
November 27
|
2.1656
|
November 21
|
2.1291
|
November 28
|
2.1803
|
Average rate per week
|
2.1064
|
Average rate per week
|
2.16334
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat over the week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00008 manat, amounting to 0.04006 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
November 17
|
0.0402
|
November 24
|
0.0401
|
November 18
|
0.0402
|
November 25
|
0.0401
|
November 19
|
0.0401
|
November 26
|
0.0400
|
November 20
|
0.0401
|
November 27
|
0.0401
|
November 21
|
0.0401
|
November 28
|
0.0400
|
|
0.04014
|
|
0.04006
