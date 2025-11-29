Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), held the fort at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar November 17 1.7 November 24 1.7 November 18 1.7 November 25 1.7 November 19 1.7 November 26 1.7 November 20 1.7 November 27 1.7 November 21 1.7 November 28 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0113 manat this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00118 manat, amounting to 1.96552 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro November 17 1.9725 November 24 1.9587 November 18 1.9719 November 25 1.9576 November 19 1.9695 November 26 1.9691 November 20 1.9581 November 27 1.9722 November 21 1.9615 November 28 1.9700 Average rate per week 1.9667 Average rate per week 1.96552

The official exchange rate of the manat against the 100 Russian rubles grew by 0.0302 this week, and the weighted average went up by 0.05694 manat, amounting to 2.16334 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble November 17 2.1027 November 24 2.1501 November 18 2.0923 November 25 2.1644 November 19 2.0968 November 26 2.1563 November 20 2.1111 November 27 2.1656 November 21 2.1291 November 28 2.1803 Average rate per week 2.1064 Average rate per week 2.16334

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat over the week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00008 manat, amounting to 0.04006 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira November 17 0.0402 November 24 0.0401 November 18 0.0402 November 25 0.0401 November 19 0.0401 November 26 0.0400 November 20 0.0401 November 27 0.0401 November 21 0.0401 November 28 0.0400 Average rate per week 0.04014 Average rate per week 0.04006

