Human capital dev't in ICT sector tops Azerbaijan's agenda, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Developing human capital in the ICT sector in Azerbaijan is one of the government's priorities, the deputy chairman of the board of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development, Rashad Khaligov, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at the ICT 2025 Job Fair organized by the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development.

Khaligov noted that the formation of human capital working in this field in the country is one of the main goals.

"More than 900 young people have applied to this exhibition. We, as the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development, are implementing various programs to train young specialists who are active in the ICT field. We have implemented projects in which more than 10,000 people have completed international internships and participated in competitions."

The official further noted that these projects are important in terms of human capital development.

Furthermore, He emphasized the importance of cooperation between the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development and universities.