Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 29, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to November 27.

The official rate for $1 is 631,480 rials, while one euro is valued at 732,486 rials. On November 27, the euro was priced at 716,845 rials.

Currency Rial on November 29 Rial on November 27 1 US dollar USD 631,480 618,435 1 British pound GBP 835,918 817,929 1 Swiss franc CHF 785,739 768,367 1 Swedish króna SEK 66,891 65,097 1 Norwegian krone NOK 62,418 60,632 1 Danish krone DKK 98,075 95,979 1 Indian rupee INR 7,068 6,935 1 UAE Dirham AED 171,948 168,396 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,057,092 2,014,634 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 224,485 219,530 100 Japanese yen JPY 404,308 395,433 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 81,114 79,517 1 Omani rial OMR 1,640,320 1,606,975 1 Canadian dollar CAD 451,837 440,125 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 362,236 352,065 1 South African rand ZAR 36,876 36,170 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,861 14,576 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,137 7,873 1 Qatari riyal QAR 173,484 169,900 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 48,200 47,202 1 Syrian pound SYP 57 56 1 Australian dollar AUD 413,700 402,922 1 Saudi riyal SAR 168,395 164,916 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,679,468 1,644,774 1 Singapore dollar SGD 487,298 476,716 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 517,158 505,231 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,523 20,086 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 301 294 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 441,571 433,256 1 Libyan dinar LYD 115,867 113,283 1 Chinese yuan CNY 89,257 87,381 100 Thai baht THB 1,965,884 1,918,893 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 152,782 149,546 1,000 South Korean won KRW 430,235 421,095 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 890,663 872,264 1 euro EUR 732,486 716,845 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 123,048 119,260 1 Georgian lari GEL 233,907 229,146 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 37,965 37,187 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,541 9,315 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 185,064 181,092 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 371,454 363,786 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,077,024 1,052,091 1 Tajik somoni TJS 68,264 66,675 1 Turkmen manat TMT 180,601 176,242 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,587 2,544

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 855,098 rials and $1 costs 737,184 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 830,193 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 715,713 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.11-1.14 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.29-1.32 million rials.

