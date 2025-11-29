Kyrgyzstan observes 'day of silence' ahead of early parliamentary elections

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 29. Today marks the official 'Day of Silence' in Kyrgyzstan, as stipulated by electoral law in advance of tomorrow's early elections for the Zhogorku Kenesh, the nation's Parliament, Trend reports.

The 'Day of Silence' commenced at 8:00 a.m. today, marking the official end of the election campaign period, which concluded simultaneously. This legal measure aims to provide voters with a period of tranquility, free from external influence or distraction, to facilitate a more thoughtful decision-making process.

On this day, all forms of campaigning are prohibited by law. Candidates are forbidden from promoting or opposing others, discussing electoral platforms, or distributing campaign materials. Additionally, all political activity in the media, including on digital platforms, is strictly banned.

In order to uphold the integrity of the electoral process, more than 10,000 law enforcement officers will be stationed across the country throughout the day of silence and on election day. Their primary role will be to prevent any breaches of election law and to ensure public order.

Voters will cast their ballots on November 30, 2025, in the election for new members of the Zhogorku Kenesh. Following a period of heightened political and social activity, the 'Day of Silence' serves as a reminder for voters to reflect on their choices in a calm and undistracted environment.