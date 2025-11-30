Azerbaijan's loan investments in communications and transport rise by Nov. 2025
As of November 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks and non-banks lent 2.1 billion manat ($1.25 billion) to communication and transport. This was up 1.4 percent monthly and 17.2 percent yearly. The real-sector loan portfolio reached 31.7 billion manat ($18.6 billion), up 0.5 percent monthly and 12.1 percent yearly.
