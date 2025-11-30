Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister speaks in Morocco on energy and security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. On November 26-29, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev visited the Kingdom of Morocco, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

On November 26, the Deputy Minister delivered a report on "Foreign and Security Policy of Azerbaijan" to the faculty and students of Hassan II University, one of the country's leading higher education institutions located in Casablanca.

In his report, Rzayev provided information on Azerbaijan's active foreign policy since the restoration of independence, bilateral relations, and initiatives within international organizations. It was noted that next year Azerbaijan will host such prestigious events as the World Urban Forum and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit. In addition, answers were given to questions regarding bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco, cooperation within international organizations, as well as recent developments in the region.

Then, as part of the visit, the Deputy Minister took part in the 17th International MEDays Forum, held under the patronage of the King of Morocco in Tangier.

The forum was attended by approximately 7,000 delegates from 120 countries. Speaking at a panel session dedicated to the global energy agenda, the Azerbaijani Deputy Minister provided information on the country's energy policy and noted that Azerbaijan, as a reliable partner, makes a significant contribution to regional and global energy security. The speech also noted achievements in the field of using alternative energy sources.

In his speech at the panel session on conflicts on November 29, the Deputy Minister touched on the importance of conflict resolution and compliance with the norms and principles of international law in interstate relations. Furthermore, having provided information on the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia in August of this year, Fariz Rzayev emphasized that new opportunities have emerged for lasting peace and cooperation in the region.