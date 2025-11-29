Azerbaijani official highlights youth's impact on digital dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29.​ Young people are playing a crucial role in advancing Azerbaijan’s digital development, Rashad Khaligov, Deputy Head of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ICT Career Fair 2025, organized by the IDDA, Khaligov highlighted that the Presidential-approved "Digital Development Concept of the Republic of Azerbaijan" outlines the country’s priorities in digital growth. A key element of this strategy is enhancing the knowledge and skills of young professionals working in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

"Organizing ICT fairs is extremely important. These platforms bring together graduates, young people, universities, and organizations, creating unique opportunities for collaboration. More than 900 young people applied to participate in this year’s fair," he said.

The official emphasized that the IDDA’s main goal is to strengthen connections between universities, companies, organizations, and youth. "We aim to elevate the expertise of young ICT specialists through these projects so they can secure positions in international companies and organizations," Khaligov added.

He also noted that such career fairs will continue to be organized regularly in the future.

