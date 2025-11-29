Business loan portfolio in Azerbaijan’s construction sector climbs by Nov. 2025

As of November 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks’ construction sector loan portfolio reached 1.5 billion manat ($887 million). This was an increase of 9.2 million manat ($5.4 million) or 0.6 percent compared to October 2025. Compared to November 2024, the portfolio rose by 34.8 million manat ($20.4 million) or 2.4 percent.

