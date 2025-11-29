Azerbaijan records growth in nation's microbusiness lending by November 2025
As of November 1, 2025, loans granted to microbusinesses in Azerbaijan totaled 3.4 billion manat ($2 billion). This represents a 0.7 percent growth compared to October 1 and a 13.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
