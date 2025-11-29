Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.29, or 0.44 percent, on November 28 from the previous level, coming in at $66.34 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.32, or 0.5 percent, to $64.29 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $0.77, or 1.75 percent, to $43.30 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.16, or 0.25 percent, to $64.44 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.