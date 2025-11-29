Hungarian ambassador visits Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Diaspora Affairs (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29.​ Fuad Muradov, Chairperson of the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Tamas József Torman, Hungary’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the committee.

During the meeting, Muradov commended the success of diaspora policies under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership and noted that Hungary would soon host a meeting of heads of diaspora affairs from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). He emphasized that such events not only strengthen the bonds among participating countries but also create new avenues for collaboration.

The ambassador was briefed on Azerbaijan’s diverse diaspora initiatives abroad, which include Azerbaijan Houses, weekend schools, and Coordination Councils, as well as the active role the diaspora plays in shaping the international information space.

In expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome, Törman underscored the importance of deepening cultural ties between Hungary and Azerbaijan. He reaffirmed Hungary’s unwavering support for Azerbaijan’s position and provided insights into Hungarian communities abroad. Törman also conveyed his optimism regarding the continued expansion of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the realm of diaspora engagement.

The conversation further addressed ways to strengthen connections between Azerbaijani and Hungarian diaspora organizations, promote cultural and humanitarian projects, expand youth exchange programs, and implement joint initiatives.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the II “INTERNSHIP” program for diaspora officials from OTS member and observer countries, which includes visits to Azerbaijan and the Karabakh region.

Demonstrating his interest in Azerbaijani culture, Ambassador Törman expressed a desire to learn the Azerbaijani language. In response, he was presented with the “Azerbaijani Language” book for diaspora members and A Grammar of Contemporary Azerbaijani for foreigners learning the language, published with the support of the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on the prospects for further cooperation between the two countries.

