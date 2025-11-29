Iran's Lordegan Petrochemical Company production achieves all-time high milestone

Iran’s Lordegan Petrochemical Company produced a record 136,000 tons of urea and ammonia in the eighth month of the Iranian year. Monthly revenue reached 13 trillion rials ($20.6 million), with 30 trillion rials ($47.5 million) over the past two months. In eight months, total revenue hit 101 trillion rials ($160 million), doubling year-on-year.

