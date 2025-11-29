Iran's Lordegan Petrochemical Company production achieves all-time high milestone
Iran’s Lordegan Petrochemical Company produced a record 136,000 tons of urea and ammonia in the eighth month of the Iranian year. Monthly revenue reached 13 trillion rials ($20.6 million), with 30 trillion rials ($47.5 million) over the past two months. In eight months, total revenue hit 101 trillion rials ($160 million), doubling year-on-year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy