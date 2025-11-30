Azerbaijan's Housing Agency announces tender for kindergarten project in Saray

The State Housing Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MIDA) has announced a tender to build a two-story, 80-seat kindergarten on a 4.5-hectare plot in Saray, Absheron district. Interested participants must pay a 1,000 manat ($590) fee and submit their proposals by 15:00 (GMT+4) on December 16, 2025, with tender packages opened the same day.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register