Iran's product exports to EAEU upscale in 8M2025

Iran’s trade with EAEU members grew in the first eight months of the current Iranian year, with exports rising 11 percent in value and 10 percent in weight. Iran exported $1.46 billion worth of goods to the bloc and imported $3.22 billion in return. Imports from Russia alone reached $3 billion, increasing in value but declining in volume.

