Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29.​ The average prices of Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, and Urals (EX NOVO) crude oil brands fell, while the average price of Dated Brent crude oil increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field decreased by $1.66, or 2.46 percent, compared to last week, to $65.90 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $67.04 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $64.80 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $65.42 per barrel, which is $1.61, or 2.46 percent, less than a week before.

During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $64.96 per barrel, and the minimum price was $62.68 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $44.65 per barrel, down $5.41, or 10.8 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $46.71 per barrel, and the lowest was $43.30 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $63.76 per barrel for the week, up $0.46, or 0.73 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $64.44 per barrel, and the lowest was $62.84 per barrel.

Oil type/date 24.10.2025 25.10.2025 26.10.2025 27.10.2025 28.10.2025 Average price Azeri LT CIF $67.04 $64.80 $65.28 $66.05 $66.34 $65.90 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $64.96 $62.68 $63.17 $63.97 $64.29 $63.81 Urals (EX NOVO) $46.71 $44.85 $44.31 $44.07 $43.30 $44.65 Dated Brent $63.67 $62.84 $63.55 $64.28 $64.44 $63.76

