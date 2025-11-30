Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 30. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan condemned the recent attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) facility in the waters of the Port of Novorossiysk, calling it the third act of aggression against a civilian infrastructure protected under international law, Trend reports, citing Kazakh MFA.

"This incident marks the third act of aggression against an exclusively civilian facility whose operation is safeguarded by norms of international law. We view what has occurred as an action harming the bilateral relations of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Ukraine, and we expect the Ukrainian side to take effective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future," Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said.

According to the CPC, the offshore loading unit VPU-2 at the Marine Terminal was significantly damaged on November 29, 2025, at 04:06 Moscow time in what has been described as a deliberate terrorist attack using unmanned boats. Following the incident, all loading operations were halted, tankers were safely relocated, and no injuries were reported among personnel.

Preliminary reports indicate that no oil was released into the Black Sea, and environmental monitoring, including water sampling, is underway. Separate damages were also reported at the Kropotkinskaya pumping station and the CPC administrative office in Novorossiysk.

The terminal, which handles oil from major Kazakh fields including Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak, processed around 63 million tons of oil in 2024, with approximately 74 percent shipped by foreign exporters such as Tengizchevroil (Chevron), ExxonMobil, KazMunayGas, Eni, and Shell.