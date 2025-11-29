Azerbaijan official warns of major shifts ahead with AI in key areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29.​ Artificial intelligence (AI) will bring changes to certain sectors, and these changes are inevitable. We must accept these changes as a part of life, said Kamran Aghayev, Head of the Data Management Department at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), at the ICT Career Fair 2025, Trend reports.

“Continuing to work in traditional ways may not lead you to success. Over my 25-year career, I have witnessed several revolutions and observed that specialists who stick to conventional methods often fall behind. Therefore, in shaping careers, it is essential to move forward through innovative rather than traditional approaches,” he added.

Aghayev also highlighted that following President Ilham Aliyev’s approval of the Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025-2028, a strategic roadmap for data management will be prepared. The adoption of this strategy is planned for next year, and the documents are currently under review by several government agencies.

“New professions are being created worldwide to meet emerging demands, and it is crucial to bring these to Azerbaijan. Applying international best practices across all sectors is essential,” the official emphasized.

