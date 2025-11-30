Azerbaijan's Education Dev't Fund rolls out tender for school construction
Azerbaijan's Education Development Fund has announced a tender for furniture and additional work for a new 528-student school at secondary school No. 68 in Sabunchu, Baku. The participation fee for the tender is 600 manat ($353). Proposals must be submitted by 12:00 (GMT+4) on December 5, 2025, with tender packages opened the same day.
