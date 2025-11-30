Iran is interested in connecting another railway point with Türkiye – Araghchi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Officials of both countries emphasize the importance of linking the railway lines between Cheshm-e Sorrayya in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province, located in the northwest of the country, and the Aralık district of Türkiye, said Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi at a joint press conference in Tehran with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

He said that it is hoped construction of this railway line will begin soon.

Araghchi noted that Iran declares its readiness to develop relations in all areas, including the establishment of joint free trade zones and the activation of new border crossing points.

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Tehran today to hold talks with Iranian officials.