President Sadyr Zhaparov casts his vote in early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 30. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov cast his vote today in the early elections for members of the Zhogorku Kenesh, the country's parliament, Trend reports via Kyrgyz president's office.

The president arrived at the polling station in the morning, noting that the entire procedure took only a few minutes due to the fully automated system in place.

After voting, Zhaparov emphasized that this election is taking place under new standards of transparency. “Human influence has been completely eliminated. In the past, ballots were delivered manually, extra ones were left at polling stations, and marks could be added for candidates. Now this is impossible - everything is computerized,” he stated.

The president noted that such reforms were necessary given the country’s political history. “As everyone remembers, we had three revolutions - all caused by election issues, whether presidential or parliamentary,” he said.

Zhaparov expressed hope that voter turnout will be higher than usual, including due to the availability of remote voting, and called on citizens to actively participate. At the same time, he acknowledged that one issue still remains - vote buying and selling.