Iran details export-import figures via Bushehr Province customs in 8M2025
Exports through Bushehr Province customs reached $8 million (22 million tons) in eight months. Goods were sent to over 40 countries, including China, the UAE, India, Pakistan, and Türkiye. Imports totaled $1.5 billion (490,000 tons), mainly essential products, raw materials, and production equipment.
