Azerbaijan to compete at World Boxing Championships in Dubai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The World Boxing Championships will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from December 3 to 13, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani national team will join the tournament, which will feature athletes from over 120 countries.

Head coach Ravshan Khodjaev has selected 11 boxers to represent Azerbaijan at the championships: Subkhan Mamedov (48 kg), Nijat Huseynov (51 kg), Zalimkhan Suleymanov (54 kg), Umid Rustamov (57 kg), Makhamadali Ashuraliyev (60 kg), Magsud Khasmetov (63.5 kg), Zaur Gahramanov (67 kg), Sarkhan Aliyev (70 kg), Saidzhamshid Safarov (80 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (86 kg), and Magomed Abdullaev (+92 kg).

Additionally, Fuad Aslanov and Rovshan Gadirov will serve as judges at the World Cup. The Azerbaijani delegation at the championships will be led by Rovshan Huseynov, a member of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.