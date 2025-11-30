Over 518,000 voters cast ballots in Kyrgyzstan parliamentary elections by noon

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 30. As of 12:00 on November 30, 2025, a total of 518,473 voters, or 12.07% of registered citizens, had cast their ballots in the early elections for members of the Zhogorku Kenesh (parliament), Deputy Chairperson of the Central Election Commission Aydana Zhupueva said at a briefing, Trend reports.

Kyrgyzstan is divided into 30 electoral districts, each of which will elect three deputies to parliament.

Turnout varied across districts, with the highest participation recorded in District No. 1 at 16.22%, District No. 4 at 15.60%, and District No. 30 at 15.33%. Lower turnout has been reported in District No. 20 at 7.30%, District No. 24 at 7.71%, and District No. 21 at 8.46%.

The total number of registered voters in the country is 4,294,243. Voting continues at polling stations across the nation.