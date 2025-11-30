Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijani judoka Ushangi Kokauri claimed the bronze medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports.

Kokauri took third place in the over 100 kg category, securing victory by ippon in the decisive bout against Netherlands’ Juer Spijkers.

Other Azerbaijani athletes – Akhmed Yusifov (60 kg), Murad Fatiyev (90 kg), and Jamal Gamzatkhanov (+100 kg) – finished the tournament in fifth place.

It was noted that Murad Fatiyev, who had won his first three matches, was forced to withdraw from the semi-finals due to injury.