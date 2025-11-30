Azerbaijan's business loan portfolio for industrial sector declines in 10M2025
As of November 1, 2025, Azerbaijani banks’ industrial sector loan portfolio totaled 2.69 billion manat ($1.6 billion). This was a monthly decrease of 8 million manat ($4.7 million) or 0.3 percent. Compared to November 2024, the portfolio fell by 101.9 million manat ($60 million) or 3.6 percent.
