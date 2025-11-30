CEC announces preliminary leaders in Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary elections

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 30. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan has released preliminary results from the early parliamentary elections held on November 30, Trend reports.

Early counts show leading candidates in several districts. In District 19, Karim Khandzheza, Erkin Biybosunov, and Gulzhan Satieva are among the frontrunners. In District 20, Abdildabek Egemberdiev, Mederabek Aliev, and Edita Taygaraeva are taking the lead, while District 21 sees Temirlan Aytiev, Seidbek Atambaev, and Toktobubu Ashymbaeva with early strong support. Other districts with preliminary leaders include Kuvatbek Kongantiev and Zhanybek Abirov in District 22, Dastan Bekeshev and Bolot Ibragimov in District 23, and Kubanychbek Samakov, Ulan Bakasov, and Jyldyz Taalaybek in District 30.

The CEC emphasized that these results are preliminary, as votes from 100 overseas polling stations are still being counted. Voter turnout is highest in Districts 1, 10, 13, and 30, while lower levels are reported in several districts of Bishkek and Chuy region.

A total of 467 candidates competed for 90 seats in the Zhogorku Kenesh, with three deputies to be elected from each of the 30 constituencies. Over 4.29 million voters are registered nationwide. Final results are expected to be announced by December 14.