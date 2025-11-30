Azerbaijan opens tender for demolition project in Fuzuli’s 3rd residential district

Azerbaijan's Restoration, Construction and Management Service has announced a tender for demolition work in Fuzuli city’s residential district No. 3. Participants must pay 250 manat ($147) and submit proposals by 11:00 (GMT+4) on December 19, 2025, with packages opened the same day.

