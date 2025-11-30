Azerbaijan opens tender for demolition project in Fuzuli’s 3rd residential district
Azerbaijan's Restoration, Construction and Management Service has announced a tender for demolition work in Fuzuli city’s residential district No. 3. Participants must pay 250 manat ($147) and submit proposals by 11:00 (GMT+4) on December 19, 2025, with packages opened the same day.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy