Iran sends first locally produced railcars to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. For the first time, a train made up of carriages produced locally in Iran has been dispatched to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Executive Director of the Iranian Railways Company, Jabbar Ali Zakeri, confirmed the development in a statement to local media.

According to him, the move is part of Iran’s broader cooperation with regional countries and marks a significant achievement for the nation’s rail industry.

Zakeri noted that agreements have been reached enabling the passage of Iranian-standard wagons through Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. This is expected to play an important role in boosting regional transit and increasing exports of Iranian products.

He added that steps are underway to expand the share of railways in Iran’s passenger and freight transportation by 2029, with a strong focus on attracting investment into the sector. Development of the railway industry, he said, will contribute to energy savings and support sustainable development efforts in the country.

It was also reported that in the last Iranian year (March 20, 2024 to March 20, 2025), Iran’s railways handled 5 million tons of cargo across transit, import, and export routes, including 2.4 million tons of transit cargo and 2.6 million tons of imports and exports.