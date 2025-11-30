Voter turnout in Kyrgyzstan reaches more than 30% by 18:00

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 30. As of 18:00, voter turnout in Kyrgyzstan’s early parliamentary elections reached 1,330,602 people, or 30.99% of all registered voters, Trend reports, citing data from the Central Election Commission.

The highest turnout was recorded in constituencies No. 4, 10, 13 and 30, where participation averaged around 40%. The lowest activity was observed in Bishkek and Chui Region, with turnout at 25–26%.

Voting began at 08:00 local time. A total of 4,294,243 citizens are included in the final voter list. Across the country, 2,492 polling stations are operating, with an additional 100 polling stations open abroad.

Voting will continue until 20:00. Preliminary results are expected almost immediately after polls close, while the official results will be finalized and announced by December 14.