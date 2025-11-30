Kyrgyzstan’s PM votes in early parliamentary elections

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 30. Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, cast his vote in the early elections for members of the Zhogorku Kenesh, the country's parliament, Trend reports via the cabinet.

He voted at polling station No. 1123, located in Secondary School No. 26 in Bishkek.

Kyrgyzstan is holding early parliamentary elections on November 30, 2025, with a total of 2,492 polling stations open across the country and 100 polling stations operating abroad. Citizens who have reached the age of 18 and completed biometric registration are eligible to vote. Over 4.29 million voters are included in the official lists. Voting will continue until 8:00 PM local time, and preliminary results are expected shortly afterward.

The elections follow the September 25 self-dissolution of the previous parliament, which was intended to separate parliamentary and presidential campaigns. More than 460 candidates are contesting seats, with three deputies to be elected from each of the 30 electoral districts.