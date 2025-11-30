Kyrgyzstan’s voter turnout reaches 19% by 14:00

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 30. As of 14:00, 815,766 citizens had cast their ballots in Kyrgyzstan’s early parliamentary elections, accounting for 19.00% of all registered voters, Trend reports.

This was announced on Sunday by the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tynchtyk Shaynazarov, during a briefing on November 30.

CEC data shows notable variation across constituencies: the highest turnout was recorded in constituencies No.1 (24.5%), No.10 (23.61%), No.13 (24.32%), and No.30 (24.33%). The lowest turnout was registered in constituencies No.20 (12.28%), No.24 (13.01%), and No.11 (14.28%).

Shaynazarov added that the lowest voter activity is currently observed in four constituencies of Bishkek, urging residents of the capital to participate more actively.

Voting will continue until 20:00 local time. The final voter list includes 4,294,243 eligible citizens.