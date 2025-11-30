President of Kazakhstan congratulates Sadyr Zhaparov on Kyrgyz parliamentary elections

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 30. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on the successful conduct of the early elections to the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports via Akorda.

In his message, Tokayev emphasized that the results of this important political event reflect Kyrgyzstan’s steady progress toward achieving its strategic development goals.

“Parliamentary elections have demonstrated nationwide support for your course of building a strong and prosperous state. I am pleased to note the dynamic development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations as strategic partners and allies. I am confident that, relying on our centuries-old friendship, good-neighborly relations, and mutual support, we will further strengthen our achievements and elevate Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation to new heights,” the Kazakh president wrote.

Tokayev also wished Zhaparov continued success in his responsible work for the benefit of the brotherly Kyrgyz people.

Early elections to the Kyrgyz Parliament, Zhogorku Kenesh, are held on November 30, 2025, following the dissolution of the previous parliament in September. Voting takes place at 2,492 polling stations across Kyrgyzstan, with an additional 100 polling stations abroad in 34 countries. A total of 460 candidates are competing for 90 parliamentary seats, with each of the 30 electoral districts electing three deputies.

Preliminary voter turnout reached 19% by 14:00 local time, according to the Central Election Commission. Special measures are taken to ensure transparency and fairness, including automated voting systems to reduce the influence of human error, and over 14,000 law enforcement officers were deployed to maintain order and prevent violations during the elections.