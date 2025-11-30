Kyrgyzstan reports 25% voter turnout in early parliamentary elections by 16:00

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 30. As of 16:00 local time 1,073,444 voters, or 25% of registered voters, had cast their ballots in the early elections for the Jogorku Kenesh, Trend reports, citing data from the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC).

CEC Chairman Tynchtyk Shainazarov noted that the highest voter turnout was recorded in electoral districts No. 1, No. 10, No. 13, and No. 30, where participation exceeded 30%. In contrast, turnout remained below 20% in the Alamudun district and four districts of Bishkek city.

Shainazarov compared the current participation levels with the 2021 parliamentary elections, when 813,176 voters, or 22.47% of registered voters, had voted by 16:00.

Meanwhile, 14,281 Kyrgyz citizens had already voted at 100 overseas polling stations in 34 countries by 16:00 Bishkek time.

Voting will continue until 20:00 local time. A total of 4,294,243 citizens are included in the final voter list.

The elections are being closely monitored, with automated systems in place to ensure transparency and over 14,000 law enforcement officers deployed to maintain order and prevent violations.