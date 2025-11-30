Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 30, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 43 currencies fell compared to November 29.

The official rate for $1 is 630,914 rials, while one euro is valued at 731,728 rials. On November 29, the euro was priced at 732,486 rials.

Currency Rial on November 30 Rial on November 29 1 US dollar USD 630,914 631,480 1 British pound GBP 835,216 835,918 1 Swiss franc CHF 785,159 785,739 1 Swedish króna SEK 66,747 66,891 1 Norwegian krone NOK 62,294 62,418 1 Danish krone DKK 97,946 98,075 1 Indian rupee INR 7,061 7,068 1 UAE Dirham AED 171,794 171,948 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,050,412 2,057,092 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 224,887 224,485 100 Japanese yen JPY 404,005 404,308 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 81,039 81,114 1 Omani rial OMR 1,638,418 1,640,320 1 Canadian dollar CAD 451,363 451,837 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 361,815 362,236 1 South African rand ZAR 36,837 36,876 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,868 14,861 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,104 8,137 1 Qatari riyal QAR 173,328 173,484 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 48,147 48,200 1 Syrian pound SYP 57 57 1 Australian dollar AUD 412,562 413,700 1 Saudi riyal SAR 168,244 168,395 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,677,963 1,679,468 1 Singapore dollar SGD 486,653 487,298 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 515,705 517,158 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,502 20,523 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 300 301 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 441,113 441,571 1 Libyan dinar LYD 115,763 115,867 1 Chinese yuan CNY 89,172 89,257 100 Thai baht THB 1,963,479 1,965,884 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 152,679 152,782 1,000 South Korean won KRW 429,973 430,235 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 889,865 890,663 1 euro EUR 731,728 732,486 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 123,034 123,048 1 Georgian lari GEL 233,549 233,907 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 37,896 37,965 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,508 9,541 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 213,439 185,064 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 370,760 371,454 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,076,143 1,077,024 1 Tajik somoni TJS 68,313 68,264 1 Turkmen manat TMT 180,071 180,601 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,573 2,587

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 855,404 rials and $1 costs 737,550 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 830,489 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 716,068 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.13-1.16 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.31-1.34 million rials.

