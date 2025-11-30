Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 30

Economy Materials 30 November 2025 18:49 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 30

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 30, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 43 currencies fell compared to November 29.

The official rate for $1 is 630,914 rials, while one euro is valued at 731,728 rials. On November 29, the euro was priced at 732,486 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 30

Rial on November 29

1 US dollar

USD

630,914

631,480

1 British pound

GBP

835,216

835,918

1 Swiss franc

CHF

785,159

785,739

1 Swedish króna

SEK

66,747

66,891

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

62,294

62,418

1 Danish krone

DKK

97,946

98,075

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,061

7,068

1 UAE Dirham

AED

171,794

171,948

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,050,412

2,057,092

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

224,887

224,485

100 Japanese yen

JPY

404,005

404,308

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

81,039

81,114

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,638,418

1,640,320

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

451,363

451,837

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

361,815

362,236

1 South African rand

ZAR

36,837

36,876

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,868

14,861

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,104

8,137

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

173,328

173,484

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

48,147

48,200

1 Syrian pound

SYP

57

57

1 Australian dollar

AUD

412,562

413,700

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

168,244

168,395

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,677,963

1,679,468

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

486,653

487,298

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

515,705

517,158

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,502

20,523

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

300

301

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

441,113

441,571

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

115,763

115,867

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

89,172

89,257

100 Thai baht

THB

1,963,479

1,965,884

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

152,679

152,782

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

429,973

430,235

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

889,865

890,663

1 euro

EUR

731,728

732,486

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

123,034

123,048

1 Georgian lari

GEL

233,549

233,907

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

37,896

37,965

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,508

9,541

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

213,439

185,064

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

370,760

371,454

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,076,143

1,077,024

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

68,313

68,264

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

180,071

180,601

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,573

2,587

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 855,404 rials and $1 costs 737,550 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 830,489 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 716,068 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.13-1.16 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.31-1.34 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more