Kyrgyzstan concludes voting in early parliamentary elections

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 30. Voting in Kyrgyzstan’s early elections for deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh concluded at 20:00 local time, marking the official closure of all polling stations across the country, Trend reports.

Overseas voting is taking place in stages due to time zone differences. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, as of 20:00 Bishkek time, voting had concluded at 22 overseas polling stations located in Japan, South Korea, China, and several cities in Russia.

At the same time, voting continues at 77 polling stations abroad, operating in Russia, Türkiye, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, France and other countries. These stations will close according to their local time.

According to the CEC, voter turnout reached 1,473,264 people by 19:00, representing 34.31% of all eligible voters included in the official list. The total number of registered voters stands at 4,294,243.

Voting took place throughout November 30. A total of 460 candidates participated in the elections. The country is divided into 30 districts, and each elects three deputies - a total of 90 members will form the new parliament.