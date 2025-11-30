Ukraine responds to Kazakhstan over CTC infrastructure attack

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 30. Ukraine has taken note of Kazakhstan’s concerns regarding the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CTC) infrastructure, Trend reports.

The statement emphasized that no actions by the Ukrainian side are directed against the Republic of Kazakhstan or any other third parties.

“We reaffirm our continued respect for the Kazakh people and our commitment to developing friendly and pragmatic relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the Foreign Ministry added.

Kazakhstan had previously described the attack on CTC as the third act of aggression against civilian infrastructure, noting that it damages bilateral relations.

According to CTC, the facilities at the Novorossiysk port were attacked by unmanned boats; the VPU-2 offshore loading unit sustained significant damage, but no oil spill was reported.