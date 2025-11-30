Iran, Türkiye hold consultations on issues arising from nuclear program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Iran and Türkiye held consultations regarding Iran’s nuclear program, the U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran, and the “Snapback” mechanism under the UN Security Council that envisages the reinstatement of resolutions against Iran, said Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi at a joint press conference in Tehran with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

He noted that the Iranian side provided the necessary clarifications on these issues and expressed belief that cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop on an upward trajectory.

Araghchi added that Iran hopes new horizons will open up in the prospects of bilateral relations.