...
25,458 Kyrgyz citizens voted abroad in Kyrgyzstan’s early parliamentary elections

Kyrgyzstan Materials 30 November 2025 22:48 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Kyrgyz MFA

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Voting concluded at midnight Bishkek time on December 1, 2025, at 80 polling stations abroad in the Kyrgyz Republic, located in Russia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and Kuwait, Trend reports.

As of December 1, 25,458 Kyrgyz citizens had voted abroad.

A total of 460 candidates participated in Kyrgyzstan’s early parliamentary elections. The country is divided into 30 districts, and each elects three deputies - a total of 90 members will form the new parliament.

