New deputy prime minister appointed in Kazakhstan

Photo: Official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 1. Aida Balayeva has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Trend reports via the press service of the president of Kazakhstan.

The appointment was made by a decree signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Balayeva has been serving as Minister of Culture and Information since September 2, 2023, following her appointment by presidential decree. On February 6, 2024, she was reappointed to the same post by the head of state.

