Iran’s non-oil exports to Georgia gain momentum in 7M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Iran exported nearly 330,000 tons of non-oil products worth $132 million to Georgia in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through October 22, 2025), Trend reports via the Iranian Customs Administration (IRICA).

The non-oil exports decreased by 2.8 percent in value, with parallel growth by 2.5 percent in volume compared to 322,000 tons worth $136 million during the same period last year (from March 20 through October 21, 2024).

The country's exported goods mainly included agricultural products, steel, various types of pipes, mining minerals, glass containers, petrochemical products, and other items.

Iran’s non-oil trade turnover with Georgia in the reporting timeframe amounted to roughly $174 million for around 343,000 tons of goods, marking a 29 percent decrease in value and four percent in volume compared to the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, Iran’s total non-oil exports over the seven months of this year amounted to approximately $32 billion for 92 million tons of goods, reflecting a slight decline in value by 1.88 percent but a 3.2 percent increase in weight compared to the same period last year.

