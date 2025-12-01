Iran's product exports to EAEU upscale in 8M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ Iran’s exports to member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 11 percent in value and 10 percent in weight over the eight months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through November 21, 2025), Trend reports via Iranian Customs Administration.

During this timeframe, Iran exported 3.89 million tons of goods worth $1.46 billion to EAEU member countries.

In the same period, Iran imported 5.5 million tons of goods worth $3.22 billion from EAEU countries. Compared to the same period last year, imports rose by 15 percent in value, while decreasing by nine percent in weight.

Over the eight months, Iran mainly imported goods from Russia, totaling 4.75 million tons worth $3 billion. Imports from Russia rose by 13 percent in value but fell by 17 percent in weight.

On December 25, 2023, a free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU was signed in St. Petersburg, Russia. It is expected that after the agreement comes into force, trade turnover will reach $18-20 billion within 5-7 years.

On March 15, 2025, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced the adoption of the law on the free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU for implementation.

Moreover, on May 15, 2025, the free trade agreement between Iran and the member states of the EAEU entered into force.

