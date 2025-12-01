Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan’s import landscape expands with strong trade partners

Economy Materials 1 December 2025 03:30 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan’s import landscape expands with strong trade partners
Photo: National Statistics Committee

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 1. Uzbekistan’s imports totaled $37.5 billion in the period from January through October 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee reveals a 16.9 percent increase in import volume compared to the same period last year, with goods and services sourced from 177 partner countries.

The top 10 countries from which Uzbekistan imported goods from January through October 2025 (in US dollars (Figures are rounded.)) are as follows:

• China – $11.5 billion
• Russia – $7 billion
• Kazakhstan – $2.7 billion
• Türkiye – $1.5 billion
• Republic of Korea – $1.4 billion
• Germany – $953.9 million
• India – $941.7 million
• Turkmenistan – $753.2 million
• Belarus – $632.5 million
• United States – $614.4 million
• Other countries – $9.6 billion

