Azerbaijan reveals top loan recipient sectors in Nov. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ Azerbaijan’s credit portfolio in the real sector, including both bank and non-bank institutions, totalled 31.1 billion manat ($18.2 billion) as of November 1, 2025, with overdue loans amounting to 544.8 million manat ($320.4 million), Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The data reveals that the loan portfolio experienced an increase of 127.6 million manat ($75 million), reflecting a 0.4 percent rise from the previous month, and a growth of 2.4 billion manat ($1.41 billion), or 8.3 percent, compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, the largest portion of credit was allocated to households, amounting to 18.5 billion manat ($10.8 billion), marking an increase of 2 billion manat ($1.18 billion), or 12 percent, year-on-year.

Other significant sectors receiving credit included trade and services, with 4.22 billion manat ($2.48 billion), representing a 5 percent increase; transport and communications, with 2.12 billion manat ($1.25 billion), reflecting a 17.2 percent rise; and construction and building, with 1.83 billion manat ($1.08 billion), which saw a decline of 4.2 percent.

Additionally, credit allocation for industry and manufacturing reached 1.69 billion manat ($99 million), reflecting an 8.1 percent increase, while mining and the utilities sector (electricity, gas, steam, and water supply) accounted for 694.8 million manat ($408.6 million), representing a decline of 24 percent. Finally, agriculture, forestry, and fisheries received 571.4 million manat ($336 million), showing a growth of 3.9 percent.