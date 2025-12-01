Uzbekistan’s UzCard, UnionPay launch new phase of payment system integration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 1. The memorandum signed between Uzbekistan’s national payment processing center, UzCard, and China’s UnionPay International serves to expand co-branded card issuance and enable QR code interoperability, Trend reports.

According to UzCard, at the UnionPay Global Partners Conference 2025, which took place in Shanghai, China, the two payment systems revealed the progress of their collaboration.

By capitalizing on UZCARD’s comprehensive national framework, UnionPay seeks to enhance its regional footprint and facilitate uninterrupted cross-border transaction functionalities.

Meanwhile, the volume of transactions made with UzCard co-branded cards outside Uzbekistan in the third quarter of 2025 increased by 318 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

