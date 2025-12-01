Azerbaijan's Creative Center uses AI to screen fairy tales (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ The AI4ART (Artificial Intelligence for Art) project has transformed Azerbaijani fairy tales into animated films, Trend reports.

AI4ART is implemented at the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries (Creative Center) with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

The Creative Center serves as a space where modern young people develop new cultural habits. It was established by the Ministry of Culture within the “Creative Azerbaijan” program, in line with the country’s 2022–2026 socio-economic development strategy. The initiative forms part of state policies aimed at building a creative and innovative ecosystem, training competitive young professionals, and accelerating digital transformation. By supporting such projects, the Ministry of Culture contributes both to youth development and to the emergence of initiatives that generate new economic value.

The AI4ART training program is designed to help young people acquire new professional skills. Participants received theoretical knowledge and practical training on the use of artificial intelligence technologies in art, design, animation, media, and other creative fields, alongside digital content production. In a period of rapid technological growth, such ongoing initiatives enhance the competitiveness of Azerbaijan’s creative industries at the regional and global levels.

At the end of the second season of the AI4ART training program, each participant presented their work during Demo Day (Graduation Day). 20 projects were evaluated for creativity, innovation, and practical applicability. Four animation trailers based on Azerbaijani fairy tales received special recognition and were awarded a “Certificate of Distinction.”

Almaz Abdullayeva, "Shekilchi"

Being one of the highlighted works, "Shekilchi" features a limited-edition collection created using an artificial intelligence-generated branding concept. Each piece is accompanied by a QR code linking to its animated version, with the first series inspired by Azerbaijani carpet motifs.

Aynura Velizadeh, "Multimodal Education for Children"

Another project, “Multimodal Education for Children,” offers an interactive learning model that supports cognitive and emotional development in early childhood through a combination of music, animation, movement, and visual imagery.

Mirtalib Hasanov, "Two Apples"

The "Two Apples" project aims to boost interest in Azerbaijani fairy tales among children and youth, reintroducing traditional narratives through a modern short-film format.

Vusal Abdullazadeh, "When the Fog Clears"

"When the Fog Clears" project presents the first film in a poetic trilogy exploring the relationship between humans and nature. The story portrays a child's emotional journey throughout a day spent in nature, expressed through symbolic visual language.

The continuation of the stories portrayed in these AI-generated animations can be found in accompanying books, helping encourage reading habits among children as well.

