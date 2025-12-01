Azerbaijani Deputy Health Minister highlights global fight against AIDS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ Approximately 40 million individuals are presently navigating life with AIDS, while an estimated 35 to 40 million succumb to the affliction annually, Deputy Minister of Health Nadir Zeynalov said during a conference dedicated to World AIDS Day, Trend reports.

“Since the 1980s, AIDS has been known to humanity as a disease. Significant progress has been made in its treatment and prevention. Effective therapies exist that reduce the level of the virus in the immune system, helping prevent further infections,” he added.

Zeynalov noted that the most critical situation regarding AIDS is in African countries.

“The epidemiological situation is much better in our country, but this should not make us complacent, as there is no complete cure for the virus. While medical issues have been partially addressed, social challenges such as stigma and discrimination remain unresolved. All people living with AIDS around the world face these difficulties,” he said.

The deputy minister emphasized that AIDS is not fully accepted by society.

“People often avoid those living with AIDS, which leads to certain problems. I believe that in the future, either a vaccine or a more effective treatment will be found. The more we work step by step, the closer we will get to achieving this goal,” he added.

