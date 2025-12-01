Azerbaijan expands role of compulsory health insurance in several state programs - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ Azerbaijan has long collaborated closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Fund, the leading international body in the fight against AIDS, established in 2002, and over the years, the country has served as a regional example in this field, said MP Soltan Mammadov, a member of the Health Committee, Trend reports.

Speaking at a conference dedicated to World AIDS Day in Baku, Mammadov noted that compulsory health insurance is being successfully implemented in the country.

“Each year, during reporting sessions in the National Assembly, we strive to discuss both achievements and challenges in the healthcare sector within the legislative framework. I would like to emphasize that eight of the fourteen state programs will be financed under the compulsory health insurance system,” Mmmadov said.

