Azerbaijani healthcare official reveals number of HIV-related deaths in country

Society Materials 1 December 2025 11:15 (UTC +04:00)
Firaya Nurizada
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1.​ Since the first case was identified in 1987, the Republican Center for Combating AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, AIDS) has officially registered 11,413 Azerbaijani citizens as of the end of November 2025, said Famil Mammadov, director of the AIDS Center, Trend reports.

Speaking at a conference dedicated to World AIDS Day in Baku, Mammadov mentioned that the majority of those registered are men, accounting for 71.6 percent, while women represent 28.4 percent of the total.

"Overall, from 1987 until the end of November this year, 1,540 people have died from HIV infection," he added.

